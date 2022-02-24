Shimla: Opposition Congress on Thursday accused the state government of spying on MLAs.

During the second day of the budget session, Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led state government is putting the MLAs under surveillance through Personal Security Officers (PSOs) that have been provided to MLAs.

He said that the state government has turned PSOs into ‘Pegasus’ after it failed to get the Pegasus spyware. He said that MLAs are continuously being monitored by PSOs.

“Usually, criminals and mafias are put under surveillance but the state government is putting MLAs including MLAs of the ruling party under surveillance. The BJP government does not even trust its own MLAs.

Agnihotri said that Satpal Raizada, Congress MLA from Una, was not provided with a PSO so CID contacted his personal staff to provide information in lieu of money to be provided from the CID fund.

Demanding suspension of such officers, he said that stern action should be taken against any officer who has sent the message of spying on the MLAs.

However, CM said that this matter is related to MLAs and no such orders have been issued by the government.

He said that he has no idea from where Agnihotri got this information and how reliable his source is.

CM further said that the government will take action if such things have actually happened.

Agnihotri also accused CM of trying to threaten the government employees for raising their issues. He further said that Congress will restore the old pension scheme after it comes to the power in the state.