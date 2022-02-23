Shimla: The first day of the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly started on a fiery note after the opposition raised slogans and walked out during the Governor’s address.

The first day of the budget session kicked off at 11:00 am with Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s address. He praised the state government for its excellent work during its four-year tenure. He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led state government did a great job during the pandemic. He said that the government had provided adequate ventilators, beds and oxygen concentrators during the pandemic.

Amid his address, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Governor’s address is nothing but lies which the people of the state have already rejected. After this, other Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Congress also joined him and raised slogans and after a few minutes, they walked out of the assembly.

However, the Governor continued his address in the presence of CM and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers and MLAs.

While addressing the media, Agnihotri said that the opposition respects the Governor but his address is bogus. He said that the truth is that the government has completely failed to tackle the pandemic and has absolutely nothing for the farmers, orchardists and unemployed.

He further said that the Governor had thanked the Central Government in his address but the reality was that the state has received no financial assistance from the central government.