It will be held till 13 August and will have 10 sittings

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s 12-day long monsoon session is all set to commence on Monday.

The session of the 13th Legislative Assembly to be held till 13 August, will have 10 sittings with a break on Saturday and Sunday.

The session to begin under the Covid shadow is likely to be stormy with the opposition planning to take on the state government on various issues in the public interest especially relating to Covid-19 arrangements and its impact on the lives of the public.

The house will start in the afternoon and tributes will be paid to the six-time Chief Minister and sitting MLA from Arki, Virbhadra Singh and BJP sitting MLA Jubbal-Kotkhai and BJP chief whip, Narinder Bragta.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar during a press conference on Sunday disclosed that as many as 853 questions have been received that include starred 618 of which 456 received online while 162 offline, while unstarred questions are 235 of which 139 were received online and 96 offline.

Furthermore, under Rule 101 four and under rule 130 seven notices have been received he added.

The questions related to Corona pandemic, initiatives taken by the state government to provide assistance to those unemployed during the Corona pandemic, arrangements made by the government in hospitals for those suffering from Covid -19, poor condition of roads, DPR’s of nod given for construction of roads, vacant positions in universities, schools, health institutions and various other departments and rise in crime will resonate the session, besides issues that would be raised by the MLAs relating to their assembly constituencies.