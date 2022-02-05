Pinjore/Bilapsur: A 32-year-old missing man from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh was found murdered at Ratpur Colony in Pinjore of Haryana.

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Chandel, was missing since January 30. He was working in a pharma company at Baddi.

Chandel was found in a sack with limbs tied in a nullah at Ratpur Colony in Pinjore, police confirmed.

As per the police, the deceased had left Baddi for Pinjore on January 30 for a Covid re-test. After that, he was found missing and his phone number was also found switched off.

Police have found injuries on the victim’s face and also his hands and legs were tied. Police have handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem.