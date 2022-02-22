Shimla: Chief Minister expressed grief over the fire incident in Una cracker factory and ordered a Divisional Commissioner inquiry into the mishap.

The CM has sought a report of the same within a week.

He said that an inquiry would also be conducted regarding renting out the land for this illegal cracker factory.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a blast was reported in a firecracker factory at Bathu in Haroli Sub Division of Una district that left six dead and 14 injured.

The CM has also directed the district administration to immediately provide relief and rehabilitation to affected persons and take stern action against those who are guilty as per law.

CM Jai Ram Thakur announced Rs 4,00,000 to the next kin of the deceased of this mishap and a special messenger has been sent for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh to provide Rs. 15,000 to the injured.

Apart from this, Rs. 5,000 each has been provided to three persons who are admitted to Una hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Una Raghav Sharma and other district officers have reached the incident site and supervised the relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri hit out at the state government and asked the government to clarify how this illegal factory was operating and also demanded Chief Minister to name the culprit behind this illegal business. He also blamed the present state government for this incident.