Dharamshala: Violating traffic rules in Dharamshala will now come with an unusual consequence. Apart from paying fines, offenders will be deployed on city roads to manage traffic as volunteers under a new initiative launched by DIG Soumya Sambasivan of the Dharamshala North Region.

The initiative has been introduced by the Himachal Pradesh Police with the aim of promoting discipline and responsibility among motorists.

“This system will provide vehicle owners with a warning and an opportunity to fulfill their social responsibility. If they break the rules, they will be required to become traffic volunteers for a specified period. Along with this, an accident-free campaign is also being launched to raise awareness among drivers,” said Soumya Sambasivan, DIG, Northern Region, Dharamshala.

Under the new system, violators will be assigned duty at busy intersections in two shifts. The first shift will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, and the second from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. During this period, they will be required to wear reflective police jackets and assist in regulating vehicular movement under supervision.

If a government employee is found violating traffic rules, they will have to formally take leave from their office to perform this mandatory service. Officials said this condition has been added to ensure equal accountability and seriousness in implementing the system.

The decision comes amid growing traffic pressure in Dharamshala, especially during the tourist season. Expensive and luxury vehicles parked illegally on roadsides often lead to long traffic jams. Despite repeated fines, many influential individuals allegedly continue to park in no-parking zones.

Removing such vehicles using cranes often involves technical challenges and the risk of damage, often resulting in disputes between the police and vehicle owners. To address this issue, the police have introduced what they describe as “social policing” as an alternative solution.

Officials believe that standing on the road amid congestion and chaos will help offenders understand the importance of traffic discipline. The administration will monitor the effectiveness of the initiative in the coming weeks to assess whether it brings lasting behavioural change and reduces repeated traffic violations in the region.