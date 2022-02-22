Shimla: In order to pressure the government to restore the old pension scheme, The New Pension Scheme Employees Association will be starting a nine-day long ‘Padyatra’ from Mandi district on February 23.

The yatra will be led by State President of New Pension Scheme Employees Pradeep Thakur. It will start from Mandi and will commence in Shimla on March 3. Around one lakh government employees will then gherao the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

State Press Secretary Ajay Baniyal said, “During the Assembly Session in Dharamshala, the state government had announced that it will constitute a committee to restore the old pension scheme. However, no concrete steps have been taken by the government to constitute that committee.”

“The Association will continue its protest till the old pension is restored in the state” he added.

He said that many government employees have served for 25 to 30 years but still are not eligible for an old pension but an elected representative becomes eligible for pension.

“If the government find the New Pension Scheme so beneficial, then they should also opt it otherwise it should restore the old pension scheme,” said Baniyal.

He said that all the preparations to start the yatra have been made and it will also be shown live on social media platforms.