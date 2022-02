Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today reached Shimla after being discharged from AIIMS New Delhi. Chief Minister was admitted in AIIMS on Friday for a routine check-up after pain in the chest.

On his arrival at Annadale Shimla, Chief Minister was received by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, State BJP President and MP Suresh Kashyap and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

Thakur reached Shimla on Tuesday through a helicopter.

Jai Ram Thakur was admitted to AIIMS on February 18 for a routine checkup on the advice of doctors, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, he had visited IGMC hospital Shimla for a routine check-up, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj had said. His report had been found to be normal during his examination, he added.