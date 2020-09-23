Manali: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today reviewed the preparations for arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inauguration ceremony of Atal Tunnel Rohtang in a meeting with officers of district Lahaul-Spiti at Keylong.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that construction of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang is finally completed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lahaul on October 3, 2020 to inaugurate it.

Thakur said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang is important achievement from strategic point of view for the Nation, besides this, the tunnel would also bring vital change in the socio-economic development of the people of the area.

He said that new opportunity would emerge in agriculture sector, tourism sector and horticulture sector with commencement of the Atal Tunnel, which would change the economy of the district.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the construction of the Atal Tunnel has fulfilled the long-awaited dream of the people of Lahaul and there has been renewed enthusiasm for development in the entire region.

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda said that due to the untiring efforts of the present government, the work of this tunnel has been completed.