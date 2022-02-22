New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of mobile applications, websites, and social media accounts of foreign-based ‘Punjab Politics TV’ allegedly having close links with banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Reasoning the action, the ministry stated that the organisation had been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of “Punjab Politics TV”.

The contents of the blocked apps, website and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections, ministry spokesperson stated.