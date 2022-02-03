Mandi: Four people died on Wednesday night when the car they were travelling in fell down a gorge at Nihri of Sundernagar tehsil in Mandi district.

The deceased were identified as Budhi Singh 33, Hem Raj 37, Yadav 33 and Happy 37 of Paneri village in Mandi district.

As per the police, a driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded into the gorge. All four were killed on the spot.

The police have registered a case.

In another accident in the Siraj region of the Mandi district, 52 years old died. The deceased was identified as Hemraj.

Hemraj is survived by three daughters and one son.