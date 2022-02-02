HP govt.

Hamirpur: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated Histopathology Lab in the Department of Pathology in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur established at a cost of Rs. 84.20 lakh. 

CM also inaugurated an automated Bio-Chemistry Analyzer installed in the Department of Bio-Chemistry at a cost of about Rs.15 lakh. With this facility, 360 photometric tests could be done in one hour besides, biochemistry tests of Covid-19 patients would also be done.

Chief Minister directed the executing agencies to ensure time-bound completion of this project.

The principal of Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur Dr Suman Yadav welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

