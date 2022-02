Shimla: Shimla Police have nabbed two with 162 grams Chitta at Police barrier Shoghi.

As per the information, the Shimla Police SIU Team has recovered 162.36 gm Chitta/Heroin from the possession of two persons namely Robin Raj and Guddu of Anni.

Shimla Police SIU Team has recovered 162.36 gm Chitta/Heroin from the possession of two persons namely Robin Raj S/O Sh. Raj Kumar and Guddu S/O Sh. Mast Ram R/O Anni in a Bus at Police barrier Shoghi. Case FIR No. 29/22 u/s 21,29 ND&PS Act has been registered in PS West. pic.twitter.com/jIEaCZLJWK — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) February 2, 2022

The accused were travelling in bus and police caught them while checking at the Police barrier Shoghi.

Police have registered a case under ND&PS Act and further investigating the case.