Schools Within Two-Kilometer Radius to be Merged to Improve Educational Standards

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is gearing up for a significant transformation in its educational system, focusing on improving the quality of education. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reiterated a plan to merge government schools located within a two-kilometer radius. This move aims to address the challenges of teacher shortages and enhance the overall educational standards in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu, while interacting with media on the occasion of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar’s birth anniversary on Sunday, was concerned that Himachal Pradesh currently ranks 18th in the country in terms of quality education, indicating the need for substantial improvements.

“Opening a university is easy, but we must focus on performance and quality,” the Chief Minister stated. He emphasized the necessity for private universities to be ranked and evaluated on their performance. The proposed plan to merge schools within a two-kilometer radius is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure that adequate resources, including teachers, are available, thereby emphasizing quality education.

Chief Minister Sukhu pointed out that schools with fewer students and a lack of teachers are major issues in providing quality education. By consolidating schools, the government aims to optimize resources and provide a better educational environment for students.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that similar transformative changes would be introduced in other departments. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and ensuring that the state’s resources are utilized effectively. “The level of education has deteriorated significantly, and we must make decisive changes,” he said.