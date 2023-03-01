Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to roll out Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023 initially for a period of three months to address the legacy cases.

The Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme aims to dispose-off approximately 50,000 cases still pending assessment under various enactments of the pre-GST era.

The Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme is expected to facilitate the small and marginal traders and other taxpayers.

Sukhvinder Singh led Cabinet also brought Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, within the ambit of Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified examinations Act, 1984 in order to avoid malpractices, to ensure fair and transparent selection of candidates on merit.

The Cabinet accorded the nod to fill up nine posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services on regular basis through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and 10 posts of Civil Judges through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet has also approved to fill up three posts of Assistant Professors in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur and 15 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officers batch-wise in the Ayush department on a contract basis.

The Cabinet accorded sanction for the creation of 45 posts of different categories for Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centers in all 11 Civil and Sessions Divisions in Himachal Pradesh as well in Nalagarh, Sarkaghat, Sundernagar and Ghumarwin Subdivisions.