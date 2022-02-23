New Delhi: Under Namami Gange Programme, National Mission for Clean Ganga has sanctioned 23 projects costing Rs. 4,290 crore for creating and rehabilitation of 1,840 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant capacity in the Yamuna basin.

In written information tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu informed that these 23 projects are spread in Himachal Pradesh (1 project), Haryana (2 projects), Delhi (12 projects including consultancy project & public outreach project) and Uttar Pradesh (8 projects).

Out of these 23 projects, 6 projects have already been completed. Upto December 2021, the Clean Ganga project has released an amount of Rs. 1593.32crore for all the ongoing 23 projects for river Yamuna.

The cleaning of the river is an ongoing process and this Ministry is supplementing the efforts of the States for checking the rising level of pollution of the river Yamuna by providing financial assistance to the States of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Union government is also keeping close monitoring to ensure timely completion, the minister further stated.