Shimla: Negotiations have begun with the World Bank for USD 160 million funding for Himachal Pradesh Water Supply and Sewerage Services Delivery Program.

Urban Development and Town Planning, Secretary, Rajneesh informed that under drinking water supply and sewerage services the state government has sought 160 USD from the World Bank for the successful implementation of the project proposal.

The meeting of World Bank and the department of Economic Affairs officers was held on Thursday relating to terms and conditions.

Rajneesh said that last year owing to Covid-19 the department of Economic Affairs had kept 135 million USD pending.

However, now with the concerted efforts of Urban development department and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited the loan amount of 160 million USD has been approved in principle to the state, he added.

“After the recommendation of NITI Aayog and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, this amount would be sanctioned to the state,” said Rajneesh.