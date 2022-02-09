IIT Mandi and Disaster Management Authority Mandi sign pact

Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has signed a pact with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Mandi on Tuesday. Under the pact, IIT Mandi would develop and install Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems in the landslide-prone area of the district.

Professor Laxmidhar Behera, IIT Mandi Director, and Arindam Chaudhary, DC Mandi signed the pact.

The Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning System device have been developed by Dr Varun Dutt and Dr K.V. Uday of IIT Mandi.

Delighted with the pact with district administration, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi will work towards a robust technology solution to make this innovation one of its kind.”

“We have robust data analytics with us on landslides, and it shouldn’t fail in any situation. When we give any technology, we will strive to make it the best and useful for the benefit of Himachal Pradesh,” Prof. Behera, further added.

DC Mandi Arindam Chaudhary hoped that Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems would alert administration on time and would allow evacuating people more efficiently.

Landslides are currently predicted 10 minutes before they actually occur by monitoring changes in soil movement. The Landslide Monitoring System developed by IIT Mandi provides soil movement alerts via hooters and blinkers mounted on the road and dispatched remotely via text message. Also, the system sends rainfall alerts if more than 5 mm of rain is forecast.

IIT Mandi had recently signed a pact with Kangra district administration to install 10 Landslide Monitoring and Warning Systems in the district.