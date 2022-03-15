Shimla: Giving relief to the thousands of trained JBT, the Himachal Pradesh Government has announced to start batchwise recruitment of vacant posts of JBT in the educational institutions of the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced it while addressing the delegation of Himachal Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh in the Vidhan Sabha complex here on Tuesday. CM stated that the decision would ensure ample employment opportunities for the trained JBT youth of the State.

Prant Mahamantri of HP Shikshak Mahasangh (Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Mahasangh) Dr Mam Raj Pundir thanked the Chief Minister for being considerate towards the issues of the teachers.