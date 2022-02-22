Solan: In a shocking incident, a dead body of a Jharkhand resident has been found in Khundidhar area of Solan after a street dog was seen carrying a human hand.

The deceased has been identified as Budhram Urva (43), a resident of Jharkhand. He used to work as a labourer in Solan and was living with his wife in Khundidhar. The body was identified by his wife.

According to reports, some local residents saw a dog who was carrying a hand in his mouth. The eyewitness said that at first, the hand appeared to be of a woman. Horrified, they immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and started a search operation to find the rest of the body.

After a day-long search operation, police were able to locate the dead body with the help of police dogs.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Solan Ashok Verma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the cause of death will be revealed after the postmortem report.