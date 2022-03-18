Una: Two main accused of Una’s illegal firecracker factory blast in which 12 workers died have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Soni, resident of Rajouri Garden, Delhi and Rakesh Babbar, resident of Tagore Garden, Delhi.

Both the accused had taken anticipatory bail from the High Court. On Thursday, the court rejected their anticipatory bail plea and thereafter police arrested them.

Both will be produced in Una court on Friday.

Another accused in this case, Rohit Suri, had also applied for bail in the High Court. The matter will be heard on March 31. Till then, he will remain on judicial remand.

So far, as many as eight accused have been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.