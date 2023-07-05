In a significant development for the agriculture industry, the two-day Drone Festival was inaugurated today in Palampur, underscoring the potential benefits of drone technology for farmers and horticulturists. Prof. Chandra Kumar, the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister, emphasized the numerous ways in which drones can revolutionize farming practices, such as optimizing farm operations, conducting field surveys, monitoring livestock, and estimating crop yield. These technological advancements not only save valuable time but also contribute to increased income for farmers.

Prof. Chandra Kumar stressed the importance of scientists and researchers from the Agricultural University harnessing this technology and bridging the gap between labs and fields to directly benefit farmers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh has prioritized the adoption of drone technology in the state, and the Drone Festival in Palampur serves as an effective step in that direction. Furthermore, drone courses will soon be introduced in IITs to provide training to aspiring youth interested in this field. The utilization of drones holds great potential in delivering timely healthcare services in remote areas, ensuring swift emergency response, facilitating the transportation of time-sensitive goods, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Ashish Butail, the Chief Parliamentary Secretary, lauded the potential benefits of drone technology for the state. He suggested the incorporation of this technique in mapping and other development projects undertaken by the Palampur Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, he proposed making drones accessible to farmers and gardeners through the formation of clusters, enabling tasks like pesticide spraying and seed planting.

Gokul Butail, the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Technology and Innovation, advocated for the widespread use of drone technology across various departments. He highlighted the commendable work being done by the Department of Information Technology in Himachal Pradesh, stating that the state is poised to become the first in the country to extensively utilize drone technology.

The Drone Festival in Palampur serves as a platform to showcase the transformative potential of drones in agriculture and related sectors. By embracing this technology, Himachal Pradesh aims to unlock new possibilities for its farmers, horticulturists, and other industries, solidifying its position at the forefront of innovation and progress in the country.