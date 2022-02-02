Sundernagar/Mandi: Two died and three others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Sundernagar region of Mandi district on Thursday.

As per the information, the ill-fated vehicle was returning from the marriage at the Ropri village of Sundernagar.

Deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar (24) and Ajay Kumar (23) of village Ropri village, while Sher Singh (26), Shivam Kumar (30) and Sandeep Kumar (27) are critically injured and recuperating at the hospital.

District administration has provided Rs. 50,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs, 10,000 each to the injured.

Meanwhile, police have registered an case and started investigation into the cause of the accident.