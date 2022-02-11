Shimla: The SJVN has registered Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 232.67 crores during the third quarter of the current financial year. The profit is 19% more than the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD SJVN Limited, while speaking after the Board Meeting of Company in Shimla, informed that during the third quarter, SJVN has earned Rs 550.92 crores Revenue from Operations. This is 11.29% more than the previous year.

SJVN has also recorded other incomes amounting to Rs 56.95 crores which saw a substantial increase of 55.94% as compared to the same period of last FY.

Sharma said that in Q3 of FY21-22, SJVN has recorded the highest ever Power Generation of 1480 Million Units for the period surpassing 1280 MU generation in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Lauding the contribution of employees, Nand Lal said