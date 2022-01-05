Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded a sharp jump in fresh Covid-19 cases as in the last 24 hours the state has tested 374 fresh cases.

Kangra district has recorded 131 new cases, 52 in Hamirpur, 47 in Solan, 41 in Shimla and Sirmour recorded 26 new virus cases.

With a sudden spike in the cases, active cases have jumped to 1216. Total 2,29,787 have suffered from the Covid-19 in the state.

60 years old male from Una has succumbed to the virus and now total mortality from the infection has risen to 3,863 so far.

As a precautionary measure, the state has reimposed covid restrictions such as night curfew and also closed gym, sports complexes. The government has also restricted the gathering at marriage palaces and banquet halls to 50 percent.