Shimla: Giving respite to the part-time water carriers of the Education Department, the state cabinet has given nod to regularize their services.

The State Cabinet, on Wednesday, accorded approval to regularize the services of part-time water carriers, who have completed 11 years of services (7 years as part-time and four years as daily wagers) as of 30th September 2021.

The Cabinet decision would benefit 1,782 water carriers.

The Cabinet gave its nod for a pact between the Government of Himachal Pradesh and the Government of Haryana to the construction of Adi Badri Dam on river Som and its linkage with the Saraswati river.

The Cabinet gave its approval to convert Himachal Pradesh Road and other Infrastructure Development Corporation (HPRIDC) into a Public Limited Company. The move is expected to transform the transport sector.

Cabinet also handed over the management of Culture Centre of Tourism Development at Baragran in Manali to M/s Maya Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai-Deepa Roshan Lal Sahi (Consortium).