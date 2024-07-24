Shimla – In a move aimed at supporting the state’s horticulturists and farmers, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced an exemption from the Special Road Tax (SRT) for truck drivers from other states during the current apple season. This exemption applies to truck drivers transporting apples and potatoes who are not covered under the National Permit.

The Transport Department has issued a notification to implement this decision, ensuring that truck drivers from other states entering Himachal Pradesh can transport these agricultural products without incurring the SRT.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of apple growers and farmers. “The Transport Department is making continuous efforts to facilitate the transportation of horticultural and agricultural products and provide all possible assistance to them. Exempting SRT for apple and potato transportation will benefit all stakeholders,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasized that all necessary preparations have been completed by the Transport Department in anticipation of the monsoon and apple season. He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with road safety rules to maintain smooth and safe transportation.