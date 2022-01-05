Shimla: Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, the state government has decided to reimpose the Covid restrictions to seize the spread of the virus.

The state Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State. The cabinet decided to put some restrictions in the wake of the increased number of covid-19 cases in the State.

The Cabinet decided to impose a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM throughout the State. It also closed indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms, langers etc. in the State.

Cabinet also decided to restrict the gathering of the indoor capacity including marriage palaces, banquet halls etc. Now 50 percent of gatherings are allowed.