Solan: On the eve of 52nd Statehood Day, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced free electricity for domestic consumers of the state.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the state-level function of 52nd Statehood Day at historic Thodo ground in Solan, announced free electricity up to 60 units to domestic consumers of the state.

“Customers whose electricity consumption is up to 60 units per month, would be incurred zero cost per unit of electricity consumed,” CM announced and domestic consumers whose electricity consumption is up to 125 units, would be charged only one rupee per unit cost, the CM further added.

The populist decision of the Jai Ram Government would cost State about Rs 60 crore and benefit over 11 lakh domestic consumers.

The state government has also rendered relief to the farmers in the state, as CM announced to reduce the present per unit cost of electricity from 50 paise to 30 paise. This benefit will be payable from April 2022.