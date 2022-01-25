Disparity in new pay scales: CM accepts

Solan: Himachal Pradesh government has announced 31 percent DA to all the employees of the State at par with the Central Government employees.

The government decision would provide financial benefits of Rs 500 crore to the employees of the State.

Chief Minister accepted disparity in the new pay scales and announced to give the third option for the aggrieved employees. The CM Said

“It’s felt that few disparities existed in the new pay scales of few categories”

The state has recently implemented new pay scales for employees of the State Government ensuring benefits of about Rs 6,000 crore to about 2.25 lakh employees.

CM Jai Ram Thakur also announced to give pension as per the new pay scales of the Punjab government. The state decision would benefit about 1.75 lakh pensioners by providing financial benefits of about Rs 2,000 crore.