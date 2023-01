Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the 53rd Statehood Day function at Hamirpur today.

CM Sukhu unfurled the National Flag and took a salute from the contingents of Police, Home guards, Jawans of IRB Skoh, NCC cadets, Scouts & Guides led by DSP Ankit Sharma during an impressive march past.

The Chief Minister hailed the contribution of the people of Himachal Pradesh to the development of the state.