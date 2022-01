Shimla: The Shimla police has arrested three Delhi residents with 33-gram Chitta near Shoghi in the Shimla district.

As per the police report, the Shimla police detection cell arrested the accused during a Nakabandi at Khawara Chowki near Shoghi and recovered 33-gram Chitta from a private vehicle.

Shimla Police Detection Cell has recovered Chitta/Heroin=33.30 gms from vehicle No. HR26ES-8733 Hyundai Verna. pic.twitter.com/8Z5xOykskH — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) January 24, 2022

Police have also arrested three people Tarun Dabas, Ankit and Aman Dabas of Delhi.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS act and further investigating the case.