Covid cases in India are increasing at the speed of a storm. Many states have imposed various types of restrictions. Even the Election Commission of India has issued precautionary guidelines in view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states and asked all political parties to campaign through digital means and while on a door-to-door campaign there should not be more than five persons in the team.

After studying the trend of Corona in four metros of the country, it was found that during the second wave in the month of May last year, while there was a severe shortage of Oxygen support and hospital beds, nothing like that is being seen in this third wave. More than 90 percent of beds in Delhi hospitals are lying vacant. It is another matter that the Omicron variant spreads many times faster than the previous Delta variant. Doctors believe that the third wave will last only for a few weeks more, then it will slow down. That is, it would be better if people avoid going out on a journey during this time.

A professor of neurosurgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) says that the rapidly increasing Covid 19 cases in the country will start declining in a few weeks, but caution is necessary. That is why hospitals have been asked to be prepared in every manner.

The new variant was first reported in South Africa and now cases are decreasing there. Also, this time the symptoms of Covid are getting very mild. That is why neither patients have to be admitted to the hospital and nor anyone is dying this time. Most of the patients are being instructed to remain in isolation at their own houses. This is a good sign, but it doesn’t mean that negligence should be done. The new variant is much more contagious. So, keep wearing a mask, keep a safe distance from people, and work from your home. Do not travel if it is not necessary. Do not go to public meetings and use more digital means.

In a panel discussion, Dr HK Bali, Former Consultant, PGI Chandigarh and a well-known Cardiologist said that the sudden increase in Omicron cases in the country is a matter of concern. Even though Omicron’s symptoms are not severe, if not addressed promptly, it can burden hospitals and cause systems to collapse.

Another expert said that most hospitals are not prepared to deal with the crisis. Epidemics usually have a life span of two and a half to three years and they end when a milder but more contagious virus replaces the deadly virus. Viruses never die and cannot be destroyed. However, the severity of the disease can be reduced by increasing immunity. Occasionally, a mutated, more dangerous virus can reappear and cause outbreaks.