New Delhi: Amidst the rising cases of Covid-19, the Delhi government on Tuesday has directed the closure of all private offices and asked to follow the practice of work from home

However, offices of exempted categories will continue working as usual.

The fresh restrictions will come into force with immediate effect and continue till further orders.

Lt Governor of Delhi, on Monday, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the meeting.

Disaster Management Authority found to impose more restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, including the highly contagious and transmissible Omicron variant,” stated the order.

“All private offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. The practice of work from home shall be followed. All restaurants and bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items,” the order read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has decided to increase a total of 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals.

It has been also decided to increase 2,800 beds in 8 COVID Care Centers across the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement, “Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. Very few patients are getting admitted in this wave, but we have made arrangements in hospitals to keep the situation under control in Delhi. It has been decided to increase the number of beds.”

Minister elaborated that the government is all prepared to prevent any deterioration in COVID-19 situation in the national capital.