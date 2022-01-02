Focus back on strengthening home isolation for Covid patients

Shimla: Covid fresh wave is taking an ugly turn as on Monday 2 deaths and 1,200 fresh Covid cases have been recorded in the state.

As per health department report, 40 years old male from Shimla has died from Covid related health complication and 41 years old breathed his last in the Solan district. Now death tally from Covid have reached 3,867 in the state.

The state has tested 1,200 fresh Covid cases of which 363 are in Kangra, Solan 159, Hamirpur 137, Mandi 106, Sirmour 100, Bilaspur 90, Una 81, Shimla 75, Chamba 25, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have recorded 13 and 1 Covid case respectively.

With today’s sharp spike in Covid cases, the state has 4,186 active caseloads.

Meanwhile, amidst the rising cases of Covid-19 across the state, now the state government’s focus has again been back on strengthening the home isolation. The state CM, in a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the State with top district officers, directed the officers to strengthen the home isolation network of Covid-19 patients and provide immediate medical aid to the patients under treatment in their homes, if they required.

Presently, 98 percent patients were under home isolation.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the officers to prepare ‘Home Isolation Kits’ for Covid-19 patients under treatment at homes.