New Delhi: With an unprecedented rise in daily Covid cases in the Capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew to control the spread of the virus.

Delhi police opted for social media for queries from netizens. While a guys’ plan of playing cricket on weekend and enquire Delhi Police ‘if playing cricket is permitted in restrictions.’ User enquired about playing cricket with social distancing and mask…

Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask… — Punit Sharma (@iampunit83) January 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi Police replied at its wittiest best “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”

That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’. https://t.co/tTPyrt4F5H — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022

Delhi has witnessed a sudden spike in Covid cases in the last 10 days. As per the IIT scientists, the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital is expected to peak around January 15, with the number of daily infections reaching between 35,000 and 70,000.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out imposing complete lockdown in the city, but ask Delhiites to follow Covid-19 protocols properly.