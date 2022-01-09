Shimla: Demanding strict action in security lapses during PM Modi Punjab tour, Himachal Pradesh BJP has submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the state Governor.

A delegation of State BJP led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, on Sunday, called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan and demanded an enquiry into the lapse in security arrangements made by the Punjab Government during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab.

The memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind sought strict action against the culprits after conducting a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a three-member committee, headed by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, to look into the security lapses during PM’s Punjab visit.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected the charge of security breach and termed it a fake narrative. Congress leaders claimed thin attendance at the rally venue behind the cancellation of the PM tour. Punjab CM has on-camera ridiculed the claims of security threat to the PM Modi during Punjab tour and claimed of making fool-proof security arrangement.