Picture: DPR – Governor, Chief Minister enjoying the first snowfall of the season in Shimla

Shimla: Citing the reason for the fast increasing Covid-19 cases in the state, all scheduled programmes of the Chief Minister have been cancelled till the 15th January.

A state government spokesman, in a press statement issued on Sunday, stated that

“due to increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, all the scheduled programmes of the Chief Minister have been cancelled till 15th of this month.”

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was scheduled to visit the Sulah constituency of Kangra district on 10th January, and Badsar, Hamirpur and Nadaun constituencies of Hamirpur district on 11th and 12th January.

Also Read: Covid restrictions back in Himachal

Now, all his schedules are stand cancelled and likely to be rescheduled as the Covid situation improve.

In the last 8 days, Himachal Pradesh has recorded over 2,500 fresh cases and the situation is slated to worsen further. As a precautionary measure, the state government has imposed Covid restriction across the state and also closed educational institutes till 26th January, to ensure the safety of the students.