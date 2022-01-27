New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested Special Central Assistance to the State for capital expenditure.

Jai Ram Thakur also demanded to provide support for maintaining the ways and means position of the state.

Chief Minister also requested Special Central Assistance for Mandi airport. Union Finance Minister assured to look into the matter.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met R.K. Singh Union Minister for Power at New Delhi.

Jai Ram Thakur apprised Union Minister about issues related to Power sector of State including installation of Smart Meters, pump storage, Energy Policy and Hydro Projects.