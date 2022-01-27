HP govt.

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested Special Central Assistance to the State for capital expenditure.

Jai Ram Thakur also demanded to provide support for maintaining the ways and means position of the state.

Chief Minister also requested Special Central Assistance for Mandi airport. Union Finance Minister assured to look into the matter.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met R.K. Singh Union Minister for Power at New Delhi.

Jai Ram Thakur apprised Union Minister about issues related to Power sector of State including installation of Smart Meters, pump storage, Energy Policy and Hydro Projects.

Previous articleHimachal CM, Anurag Thakur met Railway Minister, demands expansion of rail network
Rahul Bhandari
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal and has been part of the digital world for last 15 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR