More restrictions likely in Himachal

Shimla: State health department has reported as many as 1550 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the state.

The active caseload has jumped to 5,476, the highest in the last 50 days.

As per NHM daily report, Kangra district has recorded 325 fresh cases and now the district has 1464 active cases. Solan 287, Hamirpur 270, Shimla 153, Mandi 148 and Una district has tested 117 new virus cases.

Amidst the steep rise in the Covid cases, the state government can impose more Covid curbs. The state Chief Minister, while interacting with media personnel – after the inauguration of the new OPD of IGMC Shimla, has made it clear to impose more Covid restrictions if cases continue to increase in the state. It’s learned that the state government is contemplating to press weekend curfew in the state.

Presently active caseloads across the nation have crossed the 9 lakhs mark. Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerela, Rajasthan, Karnataka, UP, Gujarat and Orrisa are increasing exponentially.

Cases of Omicron variant also increasing on daily basis. Presently about 4500 have been detected with the Omicron variant of Covid.