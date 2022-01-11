Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated the New OPD building of Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla.

The building was constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 103.18 crore.

Chief Minister said that IGMC is the premier Medical College and Hospital of the State and the State Government was committed to fully equipping it by providing world-class men and machinery.

He said the New OPD Block would go a long way in meeting this objective.

Praising the contribution of doctors, paramedical staff and other health workers of the State in containing the spread of Covid-19, the CM said that the new Covid is also a matter of concern.

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said that the new OPD would go a long way in providing better health services to the patients, particularly during the pandemic.

Earlier, Director Medical Education Rajneesh Pathania welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.