Govt lists 26 bills, including Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill

New Delhi: The ruling BJP has issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on the first day of the upcoming Winter Session.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23.

The BJP’s chief whip in the Upper House Shiv Pratap Shukla issued the whip saying,

“All BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021. All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, November 29 and support the Government’s stand.”

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session.

Here is a look at some of the proposed laws: