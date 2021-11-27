Reduces period of contractual employees from three years to two years

Shimla: As expected, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a New Pay Scale for its employees.

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday participated in the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation and announced new pay scales for the employees of the State Government.

The new Pay Scale will be effected from 1 January 2016, and the pay of January 2022 would be payable in February 2022 as per revised pay scales.

Chief Minister also announced to revise the pensions as well which will also be implemented from 1st January 2016. The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be given on revised pay scales and revised pension/family pension, CM further added.

The new pay scales and revised pension would put an additional burden of Rs. 6000 crores annually on the State exchequer.

Jai Ram Thakur also announced the implementation of the New Pension System (Invalid Pension and Family Pension ) from 15th May 2003 according to Office Memorandum dated 5 May 2009 of Central Government to the employees of the State Government. He said that this would put an additional burden of about Rs. 250 crore on the State exchequer.

The Chief Minister also announced a reduction in the period of contractual employees of the State Government for their regularization from three years to two years. He said that one-one year would also be reduced for regularization/daily wages conversion in respect of daily wage employees, part-time workers, water guards and water carriers etc.

Himachal Government was spending about 43 per cent of its total budget on employees and pensioners which would increase up to 50 per cent after the implementation of the 6th pay Commission.

The state government, in the last four years, had enhanced the DA of employees and pensioners of the State by 22 per cent and financial benefits of Rs 1320 crore were provided to them. He said that two instalments of IR of 12 percent were also provided to them, thereby providing the benefits of Rs 740 crore.