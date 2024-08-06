Shimla – The BJP has voiced serious concerns about the alleged neglect of the Him Care Scheme by the current Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. Highlighting the scheme’s importance, the party emphasized its role in providing comprehensive health coverage to residents not covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP media in-charge Karna Nanda drew parallels between the two schemes, noting, “While the historic Ayushman Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country, providing a security cover of up to five lakhs, then Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended a similar initiative in Himachal Pradesh with the Him Care Yojana. This scheme aimed to cover those not included under Ayushman Bharat, benefiting every resident of Himachal Pradesh,” Nanda stated.

Emphasizing the scheme’s effectiveness, Nanda remarked, “The Him Care Yojana was thoughtfully crafted and implemented by Jairam Thakur. During the BJP government’s tenure, not a single rupee was withheld from the scheme, whether in government or private hospitals. Lakhs of people benefited, and the BJP government received widespread congratulations and blessings for introducing such a beneficial initiative.”

Launched on January 1, 2019, the Him Care Yojana is a comprehensive health insurance scheme that provides cashless treatment coverage of Rs 5 lakh for three years to families not covered under Ayushman Bharat. Nanda detailed the scheme’s inclusivity, mentioning that Category-1 beneficiaries include BPL families not covered under Ayushman Bharat, registered street vendors, MNREGA workers with a minimum of 50 days of work, senior citizens, and children living in orphanages. Category 2 encompasses single women, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, mid-day meal workers, daily wage earners, part-time employees, contract employees, and other employees with more than 40% involvement.

Nanda accused the current Congress government of undermining the scheme, stating, “Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, driven by a spirit of revenge, they have had issues with the Him Care Yojana solely because Jairam Thakur initiated it.”

The BJP has called for the Congress government to prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure the continued success and implementation of the Him Care Scheme.