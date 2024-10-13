Shimla – BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal has criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for its alleged failure in governance. In a press statement, Bindal accused the Congress-led state government of raising taxes while simultaneously shutting down essential public services, including nearly 1500 institutions across the state.

Bindal’s comments come in the wake of growing concerns over the government’s management of resources and public welfare. “The current government has not only failed to fill the treasury but has also imposed heavy taxes on the people of Himachal,” he stated. “In the 70-year history of the state, no government has ever closed such a large number of institutions. This unprecedented move highlights the Congress government’s lack of commitment to development and public service.”

The BJP leader emphasized that while the Sukhu government claims to have opened institutions, it has simultaneously created financial burdens on the citizens. “The CM has the audacity to blame the BJP for putting a burden on the people, yet it is this Congress government that has closed schools, hospitals, and public offices—critical components of development,” Bindal remarked.

He further accused the government of hypocrisy, arguing that it has found ways to extract money from the public through various means, including increased VAT on diesel, which directly impacts transportation and everyday life for many residents. “By imposing a VAT of Rs 7 per liter on diesel, the government has taken Rs 1500 crore out of the pockets of the poor. Instead of supporting the public, they are exploiting them financially under the guise of governance,” Bindal stated.

Bindal also challenged the government’s claims of injecting Rs 2200 crore into the state treasury, asserting that these figures were misleading and came at the expense of the common people. “The reality is that the government is taxing water, electricity, and basic commodities, which only adds to the financial strain on residents. This is not a sign of effective governance; it’s a failure to prioritize public welfare,” he said.