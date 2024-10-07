BJP’s Bikram Thakur Claims Infighting Within Sukhu Cabinet, Claims Projects Are Being Stalled

Shimla: The lack of coordination among ministers in the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh is severely affecting the state’s development, according to BJP MLA and former Industry Minister Bikram Thakur. In a press statement, he criticized Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his cabinet for internal conflicts, alleging that the fight for supremacy is overshadowing progress.

Bikram Thakur highlighted that the people of Himachal Pradesh are increasingly witnessing contradictions in the statements made by CM Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and other ministers. “Every minister has their own agenda, and the lack of mutual coordination is obvious. These contradictions are confusing the public and halting important development initiatives,” Thakur stated.

He questioned whether cabinet meetings focus on the actual needs of the state, or if the ministers are more interested in maintaining appearances. Thakur accused the government of using the Central government as a scapegoat. “The Sukhu government constantly blames the Centre for not helping Himachal, but the ministers still visit Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari and the Finance Ministry to seek funds for development projects. They criticize the Centre publicly but later post on social media expressing gratitude when their demands are met,” he remarked.

Thakur also pointed out that Deputy CM Agnihotri had approached BJP national president JP Nadda, requesting a new medical college for Una, further showcasing the inconsistencies in the state government’s narrative.

Additionally, the former Industry Minister aimed at the Sukhu government’s rejection of key projects, specifically the Medical Device Park sanctioned during the previous BJP-led administration. He criticized the Chief Minister’s justification that the rules were not favourable to Himachal.

He also raised concerns about the Bulk Drug Park project, which could create 50,000 jobs, but claimed that the state government’s reluctance to provide essential infrastructure like electricity and water was stalling its progress. Thakur alleged that the CM is deliberately stifling development in the Deputy CM’s constituency, fearing it could elevate Agnihotri’s political influence.

“The state government is over-reliant on the Centre and has not managed to fast-track any major development projects independently. The initiatives launched during the previous BJP government, such as the Bulk Drug Park, are in line with the goal of a self-reliant India, but the internal contradictions within the Congress government are preventing their implementation,” Thakur stated.

He advised the Sukhu government to prioritize the state’s development over internal power struggles. “The government must focus on the welfare of the people rather than political gains. These internal issues are costing Himachal its future,” he warned.