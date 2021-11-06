Shimla: Following facing electoral defeat in the recently concluded Mandi LS and three assembly by-elections, the state chief minister asked its top officers to give special thrust to compete developmental projects.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a meeting with Administrative Secretaries of the State Government on Saturday, directed redressing issues related to common people on priority.

Chief Minister said that special emphasis should be made on resolving the issues of recruitment of various categories, JOA(IT), JBT, PTI, NTT etc. which have been delayed due to one reason or another.

“Special focus must be laid on recruitments on compassionate ground as this would not only benefit the family members of the deceased but also provide employment to the needy,” CM asked officers.

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the developmental projects which have been delayed due to cases pending in NGT must be expedited. CM acknowledged that various projects were not only being delayed but the people were not getting the benefits of these projects in time.

“Government would not tolerate laxity of any kind in the execution of developmental projects and would not hesitate in taking stern action against the erring officials,” CM cautioned officers and further directed to give special focus on achieving the targets related to various developmental projects.

Work on projects of PWD Department in respect of NABARD, PMGSY should be completed in time, CM further added.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh assured the Chief Minister to ensure effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the State Government.

Additional Chief Secretaries Prabodh Saxena and J.C. Sharma, Principal Secretaries Onkar Sharma, Rajneesh and Subhashish Panda, Secretaries Devesh Kumar, Akshay Sood, Ajay Sharma, Vikas Labroo, C. Paulrasu, Rajeev Sharma and S.S. Guleria attended the meeting.