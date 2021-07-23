Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has notified the dates for the written objective type examination for provisionally admitted candidates for various posts advertised by the university.

As per the official communications from the university, the dates for examination for the post of Driver (Postcode 212) and Pharmacist (Postcode 302) is 15th September and 17th September respectively.

The examination for Laboratory Technician (Postcode 303) and Junior Engineer Civil (Postcode 204) is on 22nd September and 3rd October respectively, while for the post of Field Assistant (Postcode 208) exams will be held on 17th October.

The examination will be held between 11 AM and 12:30 PM.

The eligible candidates will be required to download their roll number/revised admit cards from the university website. Admit cards will be available 10 days before the examination.

Candidates can also contact University on 01792 252444 on any working day or can email at rectt.uhf@gmail.com as well.