In a remarkable agricultural success story, Lahaul’s distinctive potato varieties, prominently led by Kufri Jyoti, have emerged as stars in the farming community, attracting attention and demand from multiple states across the country. The unique agro-climatic conditions of Lahaul have long been favourable for cultivating high-quality potatoes, and now, these varieties are capturing the interest of farmers and agricultural enthusiasts beyond the region.

Kufri Jyoti, Chandramukhi and Kufri Himalayan are the primary varieties that have become the face of Lahaul’s potato farming sector. These varieties are renowned for their exceptional taste, texture, and adaptability to diverse environmental conditions. Farmers in Lahaul have meticulously honed their cultivation techniques, contributing to the superior quality of these potatoes.

The Lahaul Potato Producers Association (LPS), along with two other registered organizations, has played a pivotal role in this success story. Collaboratively, they have procured around 45,000 bags of potato seeds from local farmers.

The recent decision by the state government to purchase Lahaul’s potato seeds at an increased rate of Rs 200 per quintal further underscores the recognition of the region’s contribution to the potato farming landscape. This move is not only expected to boost the income of Lahaul’s farmers but also solidify the reputation of Lahaul’s potatoes as a premium agricultural product.

The ripple effect of this agricultural success extends beyond the borders of Lahaul, with other states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal expressing a keen interest in procuring Lahaul’s potato seeds.

However, this success story is not without its challenges. The gradual shift in Lahaul’s agricultural landscape, with vegetables replacing traditional crops like potatoes and peas, poses new considerations for farmers. As the production of peas and potatoes decreases year after year, Lahaul’s farmers are adapting to these changing trends, exploring diversified cultivation practices to sustain their livelihoods.