Ten PMGSY Roads Fail Quality Standards in National Investigation; Future of PMGSY Phase Four Hinges on Improvement of Existing Projects

Shimla – The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has come under intense scrutiny following a national-level investigation that revealed major lapses in the program’s execution. According to the National Quality Monitor, ten roads have failed to meet the prescribed quality standards, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of the initiative.

A thorough inspection of 42 projects revealed significant deficiencies in the implementation and maintenance of roads under PMGSY. In the Kangra district, only one maintenance work was ongoing, and it was found to be unsatisfactory. Additionally, flaws were discovered in a completed project in the district. Similarly, in Kullu and Kinnaur, three works each were found to be substandard.

In Kinnaur, the inspection of 12 PMGSY projects revealed deficiencies in three works. Chamba also faced scrutiny, with one project failing to meet the required standards. In total, 11 maintenance works were inspected under the PMGSY, and eight of these projects were found to be deficient.

The findings have prompted immediate action from the authorities. Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Ministry of Rural Development are set to conduct surprise inspections to ensure compliance and address the identified issues. Contractors responsible for the substandard work may face blacklisting as part of the corrective measures.

The comprehensive report prepared by the National Quality Monitor will be forwarded to both the Himachal Pradesh and Central Government. This report will serve as a crucial tool for guiding future improvements and ensuring the successful implementation of upcoming phases of PMGSY.

The Central Government has allocated projects worth Rs 3100 crore to Himachal Pradesh under the PMGSY. Despite ongoing works from phases one and two, many maintenance projects pertain to older initiatives. The government is also preparing to launch the fourth phase of PMGSY, emphasizing the need for thorough completion and high standards in existing projects to ensure better results in the future.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has recently issued directives to improve all ongoing PMGSY projects. The forthcoming phase of the program will heavily rely on the effectiveness and quality of the work completed in previous phases. Ensuring high standards in these projects is crucial for the continued success and credibility of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.